WWE Confirms The Home Video Category In The U.K. Has Come To An End

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE announced that they have decided to withdraw from the Home Video category in the United Kingdom and no licensing deals will be renewed after 2023.

WWE Home Video has been released on VHS, DVD and Blu-Ray for the past 36 years, with the last 11 years through Fremantle in Europe. This came to an end on Sunday, December 31, 2023, with no new WWE DVDs or Blu-Rays set to be manufactured.

A press release was recently issued, confirming that the Home Video category in the U.K. has come to an end and WWE will no longer license DVD or Blu-ray releases globally.

You can check out the full press release below:

“Today the story of WWE Home Video comes to an end.” “It would not have been possible — or as much fun — without your support, participation, and love for collecting physical WWE releases. WWE will no longer license DVD or Blu-ray releases globally. So sadly, our story must end at this point.”

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our fans, followers, and collectors. We know that many of you in the UK became WWE fans through video and DVD. The history of home video has been intrinsic to the WWE UK fanbase. Hang onto those tapes and discs. They represent true passion and loyalty — not to mention WWE history. Happy New Year to you all.”