WWE Confirms Three New Recruits For The Performance Center

WWE has officially added three new recruits to its Performance Center program in Orlando, Florida. In an announcement posted on X, the company confirmed that Meghan Walker, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, and Jessica Bogdanov have all signed developmental contracts. The “coming soon” tag in WWE’s teaser suggests fans may see these athletes on NXT programming sooner rather than later.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio joins WWE from the world of collegiate football. The former running back played for both the University of Oregon and Boise State, appearing in 43 games, rushing for 783 yards, and scoring 23 touchdowns. Habibi-Likio attended WWE’s SummerSlam weekend tryouts earlier this year and has been training at the Oasis Wrestling School under Journey Fatu, the brother of current WWE star Jacob Fatu.

Meghan Walker arrives from the University of Nebraska track and field program, where she competed in the 200m and 400m sprint events. Walker was previously part of WWE’s “Next In Line” (NIL) initiative, designed to transition collegiate athletes into potential WWE careers. Her NIL deal has now been elevated to a full Performance Center contract.

Jessica Bogdanov brings perhaps the most unique athletic résumé of the group. The 31-year-old Russian pole dancer and rhythmic gymnast is a decorated international competitor, earning a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games in the 5 balls event and bronze medals in the 3 ribbons and 2 hoops categories. She also gained fame in the fitness world by winning the 2015 Female Calisthenics World Championship in Moscow.

All three recruits will now report to WWE’s Performance Center — the company’s training ground for future NXT and main roster talent. There, they will undergo intensive development in wrestling fundamentals, promo work, and character presentation. While specific debut dates remain unannounced, WWE’s social media rollout suggests their television introductions are on the horizon.