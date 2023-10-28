WWE Confirms Women’s Title Bout For Crown Jewel 2023

You can officially pencil in a new championship contest for the next WWE premium live event.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FS1 from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bianca Belair made her follow-up return appearance after making her comeback on last week’s blue brand show.

“The EST of WWE” announced, as previously reported, that she will be going one-on-one against Bayley of Damage CTRL on next week’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 “go-home” episode of SmackDown, which is being taped.

Additionally, it was announced and confirmed by WWE that Belair will be challenging IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event next weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Check out the official announcement regarding the new match below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 11/4 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2023 results coverage.