WWE Considering New Addition To The Vanity Project In NXT

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, there are discussions about WWE potentially bringing Myka Lockwood into the Vanity Project if Blake Monroe is called up to the main roster.

Lockwood made her on-screen NXT TV debut during this past Tuesday’s show as a love interest for Jackson Drake. Shiloh Hill arranged for Drake to go on a date in an attempt to distract him from the NXT Women’s North American Title Match; however, the date turned out to be with an AI chatbot. Lockwood then entered the scene, connecting with Drake, and subsequently left with the members of the Vanity Project.

Monroe has been speculated for a call-up to the main roster in recent weeks. She lost the NXT Women’s North American Championship Casket match to Tatum Paxley on this week’s show, but as of now, her call-up has not been confirmed.