WWE Creative Director Thomas Schiller Takes On New Role With TKO

Thomas Schiller recently announced on LinkedIn that he has taken on a new role at TKO and WWE, where he will dive deeper into the creative aspects of broadcasts and work on the production elements of the shows.

Schiller previously served as a Creative Director in WWE, a position he has held since August 2023. He has been involved in WWE’s creative media since 2015.

Schiller wrote, “I’m excited to share that I’m starting my next chapter at WWE/TKO.

In this role, I’ll be diving deeper into the creative side of our broadcasts by elevating and producing graphics across all programming, shaping the look and feel of talent entrances, and bringing forward ideas that make our shows even more innovative, dynamic, and immersive.

I’m incredibly grateful to the friends, collaborators, and colleagues who’ve supported, challenged, and inspired me along the way. The last chapter shaped me in ways I’ll always value.

Looking forward to what we build next.”