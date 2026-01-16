WWE Cuts Back On RAW Commercials Following Fan Complaints

Since WWE RAW debuted on Netflix in January 2025, one of the biggest complaints from fans has been the excessive number of ads.

In response to this feedback, the company is implementing some changes.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE has decided to reduce the number of commercial breaks during RAW from the usual 12 per show to 10.

This change was first implemented earlier this week. However, the report did not specify whether WWE plans to lengthen the remaining commercial breaks to compensate for the reduction.

This change follows WWE’s rollout of ads to international markets last October, after fans initially watched Monday Night RAW without ads. WWE RAW recently celebrated its first anniversary on Netflix on January 5, with the main event featuring CM Punk defeating Bron Breakker to retain the World Heavyweight Title.