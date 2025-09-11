WWE Ending 15-Year Madison Square Garden Tradition

A long-running WWE holiday tradition is coming to an end. According to WrestleVotes, the company will not hold its annual post-Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden this year.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, the outlet confirmed the change. They stated, “We are told, WWE will not be hosting its annual post-Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden this year. The tradition that dates back to 2009 has seen WWE run an untelevised house show at Madison Square Garden every December 26. Instead, this year, WWE has a live event booked in Baltimore, Maryland.”

The decision is surprising, given the prestige of MSG and the history tied to WWE’s holiday shows at the arena.

While December will not feature the post-Christmas event, WWE is still set to return to MSG this fall. The November 17 episode of Monday Night Raw will emanate from “The World’s Most Famous Arena” and will include John Cena’s final appearance at the venue as part of his farewell tour.

The move reflects WWE’s evolving live event strategy. In recent years, the company has scaled back its domestic, non-televised schedule, a change praised by talent for allowing more time off. Ending the MSG holiday tradition appears to be in line with that approach.

Since 2009, the December 26 show at Madison Square Garden has been a special highlight for both fans and wrestlers, often featuring surprise appearances and matchups not seen on television.