WWE EVOLVE Results – April 22, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Wendy Choo opened the show with a promo about her journey to becoming the EVOLVE Women’s Champion. She then talks about how she gets to choose her first opponent and she wants to defend her title against Laynie Luck, who came out pumped up that she was chosen. Nikkita Lyons then interrupted to talk some trash and go after Choo. Sloane Jacobs then attacked Luck from behind. Choo and Luck then worked together to send Lyons and Jacobs packing.

– Romeo Moreno was highlighted in a video package.

– Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins defeated Luca Crusifino and Tate Wilder via pinfall.

– The Triple Threat Match between WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke, Harlem Lewis and Braxton Cole was spotlighted in a vignette surrounding Lewis struggling to grow up in poverty.

– Kali Armstrong defeated Layla Diggs via pinfall. After the match, Armstrong called out Tyra Mae Steele for a fight with a referee stepping between them to prevent that from happening. Timothy Thatcher then booked them for a match next week.

– Tate Wilder cuts a promo to the camera about how Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins are scared to fight him fairly. Wilder then says their rivalry isn’t over until he says it is.

– Brooks Jensen defeated Cappuccino Jones via pinfall in a Bullrope Match due to interference from Max Abrams turning heel and hitting Jones with the cowbell. Jacari Ball and Santi Rivera then joined Abrams in beating down Jones after the match. It’s Gal then made his way down to the ring to celebrate with them, only for CJ Valor to knock him down and stand along with Ball, Rivera and Abrams instead, referring to this group as the 2.0 class.