WWE EVOLVE Results – October 1, 2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Adrenaline Drip (Cappuccino Jones and Jack Cartwheel) defeated Harley Riggins and Jax Presley via pinfall.

– Chuey Martinez interviewed Tate Wilder about his upcoming match with Edris Enofe. Wilder then got some advice from “Super” Sean Legacy.

– Jackson Drake called Bryce Donovan the weak link of The Vanity Project, which upset Donovan, who was ready to throw down. Zayda Steel then stepped in between the two and Drake said he was just trying to motivate Donovan.

– Tate Wilder defeated Edris Enofe via pinfall. Legacy stopped Enofe from using a steel chair at one point.

– Layla Diggs, Masyn Holiday and Wendy Choo were in the locker room complimenting each other’s hair. Nikkita Lyons then said she liked it much better when Choo didn’t talk, so Choo called her a bitch.

– WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong defeated Carlee Bright via pinfall.

– It’s Gal was complaining in the locker room that nobody is ferocious enough to be his tag team partner while Jamar Hampton is injured. Dante Chen then told him this business is always about ups and downs. It’s Gal then said that doesn’t apply to someone like himself, so Chen challenged him to a match while everyone else rolled their eyes and left.

– Next Wednesday, Kendal Grey and Kali Armstrong will have a face-to-face.

– Keanu Carver defeated Brooks Jensen via pinfall to become the #1 contender. After the match, Bryce Donovan attacked Carver with a steel chair.