WWE Expected To Announce Details Of John Cena’s Final Match Soon

The end of an era in WWE is nearly here. According to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio, the company is preparing to officially announce the details of John Cena’s final match in the coming days — with an announcement possibly coming as soon as Sunday, September 28.

The 17-time world champion’s farewell bout is reportedly scheduled to take place at a special edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13, in Washington, D.C.. The event will mark the culmination of Cena’s legendary 25-year career, and anticipation is building as fans await confirmation of who will stand across the ring from him for his final match.

Cena’s ongoing retirement tour has been one of WWE’s biggest storylines of 2025. The future Hall of Famer has competed against a mix of old rivals and new stars, including a clash with Brock Lesnar at the inaugural Wrestlepalooza and a headline program with Cody Rhodes, which saw the two trade the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Recently, Cena has also been campaigning for one more showdown with longtime rival AJ Styles, and WWE has now confirmed that match will happen at Crown Jewel on October 11 in Perth, Australia.

Following that encounter, Cena’s farewell run will feature just a handful of appearances. He is scheduled to appear on Monday Night Raw twice in November — first in Boston on November 10, then in New York City on November 17. His final premium live event appearance will take place at Survivor Series in San Diego on November 29.

All roads will then lead to December 13, when John Cena steps into the ring for the final time. The event promises to be one of the most emotional nights in WWE history, as one of the greatest superstars of all time says goodbye to the squared circle.