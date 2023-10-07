WWE Fastlane Results – October 7, 2023

The road to WWE Fastlane 2023 is in the rear-view mirror.

The time has arrived!

WWE Fastlane 2023 goes down tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana starting at 7/6c with the official Kickoff Show pre-show. This will lead into the premium live event at 8/7c, running until 11:30/10:30c.

On tap for tonight’s show is John Cena & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships, IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as LWO vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits.

Featured below are complete WWE Fastlane 2023 results from Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the WWE Network on Peacock from 7-11:30pm EST.

WWE FASTLANE RESULTS (10/7/2023)

We hear the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature narrated by John Cena gets us started. We then shoot inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse where we shoot to the pre-show panel consisting of Kayla Braxton, Jackie Redmond, Booker T, Wade Barrett and Peter Rosenberg.

After they make fun of Braxton’s “house shoes” they run down the lineup for tonight’s PLE. We then shoot into our first of many pre-show video packages telling the stories leading up to tonight’s matches. First up, we see the road to the Women’s title bout between Charlotte Flair, Asuka and reigning champion IYO SKY.

They give their predictions for the bout, with two of the three picking Charlotte to capture the title and the third picking IYO to retain. The talk then shifts to the LWO bout with Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and their mystery partner taking on Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits. The pre-match package for this one airs.

Now we shoot backstage live where we see Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar talking. Santos asks Rey if “he is coming through.” He says he’s fine if they’re going it alone tonight. Rey says he’s read the text but hasn’t responded yet. He tells Santos to trust him. We shoot back to the panelists.

Barrett picks Lashley and the Profits. Booker has the same prediction. Rosenberg goes with the LWO. The girls for some reason don’t get a vote. Ouch. After a quick break, we see a shot of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is quickly filling up for what will be a sold out show tonight.

Backstage, Byron Saxton is standing by with Paul Heyman. “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline talk about John Cena and LA Knight teaming up to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa tonight. He explains how Cena and Knight aren’t a real team. He calls tonight an easy victory for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Saxton asks what happens if they lose. Heyman flips out.

Saxton sends it back to Braxton, who sets up the next pre-match video package, which tells the story leading up to tonight’s Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship showdown between The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor & Damian Priest and the make-shift team of “Main Event” Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes.

We return and the panelists weigh in on the bout and give their picks. Barrett goes with The Judgment Day. Booker picks the same. Rosenberg predicts The Judgment Day as well for the first unanimous pick of the night from the pre-show panelists thus far. We then head to another commercial break.

Once we return from the break, we see the pre-match video package telling the story leading up to tonight’s showdown between the teams of John Cena & LA Knight and The Bloodline duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. We then return to the panel where the pre-show co-hosts give their thoughts on the bout.

We’re then sent backstage to Cathy Kelley, who is standing by with all three members of Damage CTRL. She asks IYO SKY for her strategy for tonight’s title defense. Bayley speaks for her but IYO cuts her off and says she’s got her own plans and doesn’t need her tonight. She walks off without them.

After the commercial break wraps up, we see a car pulling up to the building. Out walks WWE’s newest signee, Jade Cargill. “That B*tch” is greeted by Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The two walk into the building as the pre-show panelists react to her presence at the premium live event tonight.

Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship

Finn Balor & Damian Priest (C) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

The cold open video package for tonight’s PLE airs featuring Pat McAfee. After it wraps up, we shoot inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. for the start of tonight’s highly-anticipated special event. Fireworks explode as the camera pans the crowd and Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

We shoot to the commentary desk at ringside where Cole is joined by Corey Graves. They introduce us to the show and then inform us that the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championship will be kicking things off. The pre-show package for this one airs now.

After the lengthy video package wraps up, we shoot back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of “Main Event” Jey Uso’s theme song. “Just me Uce! Day one ish!” Out he comes to a big pop and he heads to the ring. His theme dies down and then we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance tune.

“The American Nightmare” emerges to a mega-pop from the sold-out crowd of 14,500+ inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They sing along with his theme as he makes his way down to the ring to join his Ucey tag-team partner. The music wraps up.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day’s theme song. Out comes the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions Finn Balor and “Senor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Senor Money In The Bank” Damian Priest kicks things off for their respective teams. Priest jumps into the early offensive lead. Uso starts to fight back and the crowd rallies behind him as he does. He establishes the offensive lead and then tags in Cody. The fans chant “Cody! Cody!” as he takes it to Damian.

Cody works over the leg of the big man and then tags Uso back in. Uso also focuses his offensive attack on Priest’s weakened leg. Priest ends up connecting with a massive clothesline that shifts the offensive momentum into the favor of The Judgment Day duo. Priest tags in Balor, who picks up where he left off.