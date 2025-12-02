WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Clash Of Champions’

WWE has taken steps to secure the rights to a familiar event name, filing a new trademark for “Clash of Champions” on December 2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The filing is notably extensive, suggesting a wide merchandising focus. The trademark request covers a broad range of physical products, including:

Cardboard and paper hangtags

Blister-card packaging

Wrapping paper and packaging materials

Sticker albums, collector albums, trading cards, photographs, framed pictures

Souvenir programs, magazines, and newspapers related to sports entertainment

Children’s books, coloring books, activity books

Notebooks, memo pads, date books, agenda books

Markers, pens, pencils, and various other school and office supplies

“Clash of Champions” originally ran annually from 2016 to 2020, serving as a spiritual successor to WWE’s “Night of Champions.” The concept of the event required every active main roster championship to be defended. The most recent edition took place in September 2020, headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Jey Uso.

This new filing comes just months after WWE hosted Night of Champions 2025, which featured several major matches—including Rhea Ripley defeating Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight, Sami Zayn beating Karrion Kross, and John Cena retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk.

With Night of Champions already part of the Premium Live Event calendar, it remains unclear whether WWE plans to revive Clash of Champions as a standalone PLE or if the trademark is being secured primarily for legacy merchandising.

As WWE approaches the end of the year, focus now turns to the final major event of 2025. Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, December 13, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., before the company officially begins its Road to WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble in January.