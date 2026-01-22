WWE Files Trademark Application For “Royce Keys”

WWE filed a new trademark for the term “Royce Keys” on Tuesday, January 20th, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services.

“Royce Keys” is expected to be the ring name of an upcoming WWE star, likely signing under the NXT banner. However, there is currently no information available about the individual who will use this name.

Additionally, it has been reported that Powerhouse Hobbs is believed to be signed with the company, and there is speculation that his ring name may be changed. However, aside from the timing, there is no indication that he will be using “Royce Keys” as his ring name.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”