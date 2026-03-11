Danhausen Picks The Undertaker As His Ideal WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor

WWE newcomer Danhausen has revealed who he would like to see induct him into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame — and his choice is none other than The Undertaker.

Following his arrival in WWE earlier this year, Danhausen jokingly presented a list of what he calls his “demandhausens,” one of which includes being inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class. During an appearance on the Raw Recap podcast, the eccentric star explained that The Undertaker’s dark persona makes him the perfect candidate to do the honors.

“Let’s see. I like The Undertaker. He looks pretty evil. I think The Undertaker would be great,” Danhausen stated. “He’s also been handing out these congratulatory congratulations to people that they’re in the Hall of Fame, so who better? Maybe I should find where he lives and knock on his door and say, ‘Hello! Induct me.’ Maybe he’ll knock on my door and just say, ‘I’m here to induct you.’ I don’t know.”

The Undertaker has recently been featured prominently in WWE’s Hall of Fame announcements for the Class of 2026. The legendary figure personally delivered the news to several inductees, including Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and the iconic tag team Demolition.

In Demolition’s case, Undertaker surprised Ax and Smash with the announcement through a video call, while Styles received the news in person during a live episode of WWE Raw.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 17, at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The event will begin at 9 p.m. PT, roughly one hour after WWE SmackDown wraps up at the nearby T-Mobile Arena.

Stephanie McMahon is set to headline the class, while AJ Styles is also being honored for his 28-year career following his recent retirement. Demolition will additionally be recognized for their historic 478-day championship reign.

Since making his WWE debut at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 on February 28, Danhausen has appeared on both Raw and SmackDown. His quirky character has already made an impact on WWE programming, including a storyline moment where he “cursed” Dominik Mysterio prior to the Judgment Day star losing the Intercontinental Championship.

At this time, WWE has not announced any official plans to include Danhausen in the 2026 Hall of Fame class. The idea currently exists as part of Danhausen’s on-screen storyline, which revolves around his humorous “demands” — and the threat of curses if those demands aren’t met.