WWE Files Trademark For New Faction

WWE has officially filed a trademark for “Los Americanos”, the masked trio that has recently been making waves on Monday Night Raw. The filing, submitted on September 22, confirms the name for the faction consisting of El Grande Americano (now portrayed by Ludwig Kaiser) alongside his masked allies, revealed to be Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

The “Los Americanos” name and logo were unveiled in a video package during this week’s Raw, cementing the group’s identity. The gimmick has evolved significantly from its beginnings — originally introduced as a parody luchador persona from the “Gulf of America,” first portrayed by Chad Gable before his shoulder injury. Since Kaiser took over the role, the act has gained new life, particularly with the addition of Dunne and Bate.

The trademark description covers a broad range of entertainment services, including wrestling exhibitions, fan club events, online newsletters, blogs, and community portals, ensuring the faction can be marketed across WWE platforms.

This new direction also marks a notable on-screen return for Dunne and Bate, who were last seen as the “New Catch Republic” back in May. Dunne has recently been working behind the scenes as a producer for AAA, but this faction reunites him with his long-time partner in a fresh storyline.

Currently, Los Americanos are embroiled in a feud with AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, with a six-man tag match between the two groups announced for next week’s Raw.