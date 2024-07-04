WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name

WWE filed to trademark the “Tyra Mae Steele” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on July 3rd for entertainment services.

The “Tyra Mae Steele” name has been assigned to Olympic gold medallist Tamyra Mensah-Stock. Steele is set to make her WWE TV debut this Friday on NXT Level Up. Steele signed with WWE in May 2023 and made her official debut in March 2024.

Mensah-Stock won the gold medal for freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in August 2021.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”