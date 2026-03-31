WWE Hall Of Fame ‘Immortal Moment’s Inductee For 2026 Revealed

Another major piece of the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class has fallen into place—and this one celebrates one of the most iconic matches in wrestling history.

WWE confirmed on Tuesday morning that the latest addition to this year’s class will come in the form of an “Immortal Moment,” further stacking an already loaded lineup heading into WrestleMania Week.

This time, the spotlight shines on a truly legendary encounter.

The company announced that the historic Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant match from WrestleMania III—best remembered for “The Slam Heard Around The World”—will officially be inducted as the 2026 Immortal Moment.

“The slam heard around the world,” the announcement began. “The ICONIC showdown between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3 will be honored with the WWE Immortal Moment Award at the 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony.”

A moment that defined an era.

The bout, which took place in front of a record-breaking crowd at WrestleMania III, has long been regarded as one of the most influential matches in pro wrestling history, with Hogan’s body slam of Andre becoming a cornerstone highlight for the industry.

This latest addition joins an already stacked 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class, which includes AJ Styles, Stephanie McMahon, Dennis Rodman, Demolition, Bad News Brown, and Sycho Sid.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place during WrestleMania Week, leading into WrestleMania 42, which will be held on April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.