WWE Hall Of Famer Believes AEW Is Karrion Kross’ Only Destination

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) was a guest on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed various topics, including that AEW is the only promotion Karrion Kross can join.

Ray said, “The reality is this, Dave. If Karrion Kross was to leave, or the contract came to an end, they both decided to part ways, one guy’s got to let go, or he quit, whatever. Whatever it might be, there’s only truly one place for Karrion Kross to go — AEW.”

On why he thinks TNA isn’t an option for Kross:

“TNA, I do not believe, is an option, because TNA is working with NXT and WWE. Although if he did show up in TNA, that would make for an interesting crossover story, if he ever came back to the WWE.”

