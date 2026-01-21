WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Bron Breakker No Longer Needs The Vision

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed various topics during an episode of his Kliq This podcast, including the January 12th episode of WWE RAW.

Nash said, “I thought the show was good. I thought the Bron thing was really good. I thought it played out well. Especially when they showed f**king Bron make the f**king 100-yard dash to tackle that motherf**ker.”

On the camera shot of the spear:

“I think that’s camera 18, that f**king boom camera shot down that runway. He ran, like the first spear. But when it happened real time it was — you know, you just saw Bron just f**king annihilate them, like within the picture. You’ll never outproduce them. I mean, their production is so good. And you know, Dunn is gone now. So I mean, they have seamlessly f**king put — and it just seems to get better on top of that. So that coverage was amazing.”

On the loss to CM Punk not impacting Breakker:

“ But like, once Bron hit him, there was not a f**king person in that arena that turned to the other person said, you know, ‘He got beat by Punk last week.’ Nothing, man. Because like I said, when you make somebody, you can beat them. And Punk made them the week before, you know he’s worthy to f**king be the champion. And now you escalate it to the point where you show that he is a f**king killer. And I don’t know how much of that was acting and how much of that was just f**king, he’s such a f**king Rick Steiner. I mean, he’s so f**king Robbie and Scotty.”

On Breakker no longer needing The Vision:

“He’s separated himself from them on just his action. So he’s naturally elevated himself to a position where he doesn’t need Vision. And Vision was always Seth’s baby, because it was Seth’s vision. He’s The Visionary, that’s part of his f**king shtick. So you can’t have, you can’t have Bron be in that, because he’s way too — if he’s going to grab the f**king boss by the throat? How many words are gonna leave Seth’s mouth in the back of the locker room before he grabs him by the f**king throat?”

On going in a different direction from The Vision:

“I think he’s so much more ‘alpha’ than Seth is… if Seth wants to come back and have a group around him with The Vision, you definitely don’t want to pull somebody in [that] you know you can’t control. If Bronson wants to stay a part of it, then I think there would be friction sooner or later. There’s no way. Seth can go out there, grab the microphone and cut a three minute promo, four minute promo with Bronson standing behind him with sunglasses on his hands crossed. That’s gone.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

