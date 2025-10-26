WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Jade Cargill Is “Tailor-Made” To Be A Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed a range of topics, including Jade Cargill’s heel turn during Friday night’s SmackDown.

During the episode, Cargill attacked WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Henry expressed his belief that Cargill excels more as a heel than as a babyface.

Henry said, “So proud to see Jade Cargill finally be what she always wanted to be, and that’s her self. It’s very rare that wrestlers get to use their own names, one, and on top of that, she’s just tailor-made to be the heel. Very proud of the fact that Jade Cargill is gonna be what I think she’ll be better at. I think she’ll be better at being a heel. She’s more of a natural heel.”

On sending Cargill to train with Rip Rogers:

“The first time that I sent Jade Cargill to Indianapolis to work with Rip Roger. She said she wanted to be a wrestler, and I said, ‘You know, wrestling’s not for cute people. You gotta be tough.’ She said, ‘I’m tough!’ I said, ‘*Laughs* Okay.’ So I sent her to Rip Rogers. Rip called me after the first practice. He said, ‘Mark, where the hell did you find that one?’ And I said, ‘Man, she reached out to me and said she wanted to be a wrestler.’ He said, ‘Listen. I hit her as hard as you can hit a woman without going to jail, and she asked me, is that all you got, old man?’ I wasn’t mad that she asked is that all you got. I was mad that she called me an old man!’”

