WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Logan Paul Could One Day Carry The Company

While WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was critical of the overall presentation of the recent WWE Clash in Paris premium live event, he had nothing but praise for Logan Paul, calling his co-main event match against John Cena the highlight of the show.

Nash declared Paul was “f—ing great,” that he “carried” the match, and that his “stock went up 300%” after the performance.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash said the social media star turned WWE Superstar showed why he has become one of the company’s most surprising success stories. “You know why? Because Logan Paul is fucking great… Logan Paul did all the athleticism. Logan Paul brought the fight to John. Logan Paul could, in time, carry that fucking company.”

Nash added that Cena’s experience was instrumental in elevating the bout, praising him as a “master” at calling spots and creating believable false finishes that built drama throughout the contest. “I could see John fucking talking to him. I could see John calling shit throughout that fucking match to him. I’ve worked with John. I know how John works.”

Despite being unimpressed with other elements of the event—including the lengthy Roman Reigns entrance and what he described as a slow start to the show—Nash credited the Cena vs. Paul showdown for making it worthwhile. “That, like I watched that, and it was that made it everything else I had to put up with that night, with the chanting and fucking all the bullshit… His fucking stock went up 300%.”

Paul’s rise from YouTube megastar to legitimate WWE attraction has been a storyline in itself over the last three years. Despite limited in-ring appearances, he has consistently delivered on big stages such as WrestleMania, Crown Jewel, and now Clash in Paris. Nash believes that trajectory could ultimately make Paul one of the faces of the company.