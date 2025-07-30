WWE Hall Of Famer Believes The Rock Could Shape John Cena’s SummerSlam Destiny

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (also known as Bully Ray) appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed various topics, including why executing a double turn for John Cena and Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam would be challenging.

Ray said, “There are people out there, because of some Cody tweets that happened recently that believe Cody is going to turn heel, and John, they’re going to do the double turn. As a matter of fact, I put a very subliminal tweet out there a couple of weeks ago, just acknowledging that a double turn is not easy to do effectively.”

On how everything would need to perfectly fall into place:

“It’s everything has to fall into place perfectly for that double turn to work because you’re asking people to completely take emotional investment in two people and flip-flop them. And we’ve seen it fail before. We’ve seen it work, but I think we’ve seen it fail more often than not.”

On the Street Fight stipulation allowing for a run-in from The Rock:

“It just gives them more room to have fun. It opens the door for the run-in, and we’re talking about how do we turn John Cena babyface, how do we keep Cody a babyface? They do have one thing in common and that’s the Rock.”

On Cena appearing torn about his actions:

“Hmmm, is John thinking about turning himself back babyface? So, I can definitely see where the Rock appears again, and the Rock orders John to destroy Cody, and now John has his moment of truth moment. That’s what I would like to see; I think the entire WWE Universe would love that. No Travis Scott, none of these other people; the Final Boss, the Rock.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.