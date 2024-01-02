WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Swerve Strickland The Breakout Wrestler Of 2023

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW personality Mark Henry recently appeared on an episode of Premiere Live TV to talk about a number of topics, including how he believes Swerve Strickland is the breakout wrestler of 2023, as he is not the same guy he was in WWE NXT.

Henry said, “He is definitely the breakout wrestler of ‘23. But you gotta look at this too, is he the same guy that he was at WWE? At NXT? He’s not the same guy. He grew up. He’s 20 pounds heavier. He looks more the part. Also, he didn’t do a lot of the hardcore and tough character building, the face that you do, ‘Hey, man, be careful. That dude ain’t right. He’s willing to put himself through pain in order for you to have pain.’ He wasn’t that guy. So he’s the same man, but just elevated.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.