WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes AEW's Direction, MJF Fires Back With Blunt Response

By
Phil Johnson
-
AEW star MJF
MJF | Credit: AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has weighed in on the current state of AEW, posting a candid critique of the company on Twitter/X.

According to Ray, while AEW has talented wrestlers, the overall product has “lost” its direction under Tony Khan’s leadership.

“Unfortunate, but… AEW, as a product, is lost. There’s certainly some bright spots (talent) – but as a company, lacks definitive direction. Is what it is. A company owned and operated by a fan with lots of $$. TK [Tony Khan] – Good guy, good heart, not a booker and ‘the boys’ know it.”

Shortly after, MJF appeared to issue a response with a pointed comparison, dismissing Bully’s comments and telling fans not to take such critiques seriously.

“Imagine if Anthony Bennett did a podcast criticizing the NBA and its players. Imagine if John Gochnaur did a podcast criticizing the MLB and its players. Would you take their opinions into account? Wrestling fans. I urge you, I know it’s hard for ya. stop being dumb. Thx.”

Ray, who co-hosts Busted Open Radio, has often been outspoken about modern wrestling booking, while MJF has remained one of AEW’s most vocal defenders both on and off screen.

