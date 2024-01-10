WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Street Fight

As seen during this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight to close the show. During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray criticized the match:

“What was ‘Street Fight’ about that match? This whole ‘street fight’ thing is bulls**t. It’s like a No Holds Barred Match. Dusty [Rhodes] was the king of the street fight. It felt like a regular wrestling match to me. Like if it’s gonna be Street Fight then throw everything out the window and give me a Street Fight. If the biggest pop of the night is the furniture there might be a little bit of an issue with the talent or the match.”