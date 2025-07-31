WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes Modern Wrestling’s “No-Sell” Strike Exchanges

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has taken aim at a popular trope in modern professional wrestling, the “no-sell” strike exchange, calling it a damaging trend that undermines the art of the performance.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s “Busted Open” podcast, Bully Ray expressed strong disapproval of wrestlers trading stiff strikes to the head without reacting, describing the sequence as a “bastardized version” of the Japanese concept of “fighting spirit.”

In promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, such moments are intended to highlight resilience and emotion, serving as climactic points in hard-hitting matches.

However, Bully Ray believes the Western interpretation lacks context and execution. “I’m watching guys just sit there pounding each other in the side of the head a dozen times a piece, not moving a muscle,” he said. “I don’t get it. It’s a bastardized version of a Japanese spirit of the fight. It doesn’t translate well to me.”

Bully’s core issue is with the lack of realism in these exchanges. Citing his own experience, he questioned how anyone could take repeated blows to the head without showing any physical reaction. “If some guy hits me in the side of the head with a forearm, I guarantee you my head is gonna get pushed back… just from the impact alone,” he argued.

He went on to say that in an era where wrestling is already more transparent, sequences like this further “expose the business.”

“I think it exposes wrestling, the actual wrestling, of pro wrestling, even more than it’s been exposed already.”

Bully Ray’s comments add to the growing discourse among veterans about the psychology of modern wrestling. While fast-paced, high-impact sequences can electrify live crowds, some legends argue that the emphasis on “moves over meaning” is eroding the emotional core of storytelling in the ring.

Whether or not fans agree, Ray’s critique is a reminder of the tension between tradition and evolution in the ever-changing world of pro wrestling.

