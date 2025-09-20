WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar Is Opening Wrestlepalooza

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca broke down WWE’s decision to have John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar open tomorrow’s Wrestlepalooza premium live event, debating both the strategy behind the placement and the larger purpose of Cena’s farewell tour.

Bully Ray argued that leading with Cena vs. Lesnar was a deliberate move to make history on WWE’s new broadcast home. “Trivia question. What’s the first match we’ve ever saw on ESPN? Brock Lesnar and John Cena,” Bully said. “That’s the answer to the trivia question… It’s the two biggest names.” He likened the decision to ESPN launching a major broadcast with iconic franchises like the New York Yankees or Dallas Cowboys. Bully also speculated that WWE is using the match to counterprogram AEW All Out, noting that its main event is expected to air at the same time. “Now wrestling fans, what are they watching?… Are they watching the main event of All Out, or are they watching the two of the absolute biggest names on the planet… kicking off the night on ESPN?”

When it came to predicting the outcome, the hosts disagreed. Bully Ray backed Cena, suggesting WWE would want to launch its ESPN era on a feel-good note. “I think John wins. I think that first show on ESPN is about putting smiles on people’s faces,” he said. “I don’t think that first night on ESPN is the way to go with heat.” LaGreca countered that a shocking Lesnar win would generate more buzz. “If you have something happen, like the shock and surprise of Brock Lesnar beating John Cena, I think that’s going to make people say, ‘Holy shit. Like what just happened?’ Let’s give them a cliffhanger. Let’s give them a reason to keep tuning in.”

The debate widened into the question of what Cena’s final run should accomplish. Bully Ray argued that pairing Cena with another veteran like Lesnar wastes valuable opportunities for younger talent. “What good does it do any other talent in the WWE if these two guys are married to each other until John’s final match appearance?” he asked. “I would use John’s remaining dates to get as many other talent a step forward as possible… They don’t have to beat John to get the rub. They were in the ring with him.”

LaGreca disagreed, framing the tour as a celebration rather than a torch-passing. “I don’t think John Cena is putting a younger talent over,” he said. “The passing of the torch moment happened at SummerSlam for Cody [Rhodes]. I feel like this is all just all about John, and it’s all about John’s victory lap.”