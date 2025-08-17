WWE Hall Of Famer On Who He Believes Should Be John Cena’s Final Opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his thoughts on who should be John Cena’s final opponent.

Ray said, “Bron Breaker. I don’t want to see Seth Rollins in there with John. I don’t want to see Randy Orton in there with John. I don’t want to see Cody.”

On why Bron Breakker would benefit from facing John Cena:

“I don’t want to see any of that stuff. I want to see somebody that can benefit from this match … I’m sorry, I want to see somebody that can benefit from this moment. Because the entire thing is going to be about a moment.”

He continued, “The match is going to be insignificant. The moment is going to be when the bell rings and you are standing across the ring from John Cena in his last match in Boston.”

Ray added, “That’s the moment. You’re also going to be the guy in the ring with John Cena when the finish happens.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.