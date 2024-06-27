WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Abby The Witch Segment On RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed his thoughts on Nikki Cross, also known as Abby The Witch, and her segment from the June 24, 2024, episode of RAW on Busted Open Radio.

“One of the things they did that I loved is when she walked away, did you notice there was no security guard in front of her?. No security guards were leading the way for her. And if there were, you never saw them. Like, most of the time, when that happens, when talent walks through the audience, they’ll have a security guard walking in front of them, or walking backwards lighting the way. There was nothing like that for her, which gave it another hint of realism, that she just walked through the crowd, and people were so spooked by her that they just stayed away. I love the way she exited the arena, and then just blended into the darkness.”