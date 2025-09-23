WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Party Policy

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter has shared new insights into Vince McMahon’s lavish 80th birthday party, which took place this past August. Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Slaughter revealed that the private event carried a strict “no cell phones” policy to ensure privacy.

The guest list was stacked with wrestling legends, including Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, The Undertaker, JBL, and John Cena. According to Slaughter, the evening featured a performance from the New York Symphony, setting the tone for what he described as a magnificent celebration.

“We all sat down to have our dinners, and the New York Symphony was playing when we got there… all of a sudden a curtain opened up, and there was Vince on the stage, and he said, ‘Welcome to my 80th birthday party. Come down and join me, and let’s have some fun,’” Slaughter recalled.

He went on to explain the strict measures in place: guests were forced to check their phones at the door or leave them in their hotel rooms. “It was the most incredible scene, but nobody was allowed to have cell phones,” Slaughter said. “If you needed to call someone, you had to go outside and do it. Nobody was allowed to take pictures. They had cameras there for their purposes, but nobody was allowed to have a cell phone out.”

The celebration comes at a controversial time for McMahon, who is currently embroiled in legal issues. In January 2024, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and former executive John Laurinaitis, alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking. McMahon subsequently resigned from his position with TKO Group, WWE’s parent company.