WWE Hall Of Famer Says The Dudley Boyz Are The Most Successful Tag Team Ever

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently spoke with Bill Apter about various topics.

During the conversation, he expressed his belief that The Dudley Boyz, which consists of him and D-Von Dudley, are the most successful tag team in history.

Ray said, “The legacy is very simple we’re the most successful tag team that has ever lived I won’t sit sit here and tell you we’re the greatest tag team, we’re the best tag team, blah blah blah. It’s all subjective in wrestling. There’s no such thing as the best. It’s all subjective. But I can tell you definitively, we’re the most successful. There’s no team on the planet that came before us or that will come after us who can do what me and Devon did, and that will be our legacy.”

The Dudley Boyz certainly make a strong case for being one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, given their successful runs in various promotions such as ECW, WWE, TNA, and NJPW, where they held the tag team titles multiple times. Recently, they competed in their final match, facing The Hardys in a Tables Match at Bound for Glory 2025 last October. The Hardys won the match, following which Bully Ray and D-Von officially retired from wrestling.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)