WWE Hall Of Famer Says The Time Is Right For GUNTHER To Retire AJ Styles

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including his belief that GUNTHER should defeat AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.

Ray said, “The time is right for GUNTHER to take AJ Styles out. The table is set for GUNTHER to drive the stake through the heart of the entire WWE Universe. If GUNTHER defeats AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, that’s like GUNTHER looking at the WWE Universe and plunging the knife in; the final blow because I don’t think the WWE Universe is ready to say goodbye to AJ Styles, and I think GUNTHER is going to force them to say goodbye.”

On why not everyone needs a farewell tour like John Cena:

“If everybody else gets a farewell tour, then John Cena’s farewell tour is not special. The only thing that should be on the agenda is keeping Gunther strong. That’s it. AJ said he was retiring in 2026, right? Okay, it’s 2026, and there’s no better time for AJ Styles to finish up than at the Royal Rumble.”

On Styles having nothing left to do in WWE:

“AJ’s had a great career in the WWE. For somebody who is not created by the WWE, AJ Styles has had one hell of a run,” Bully opined. The WWE HOFer doesn’t think that Styles’s future should be of any concern to WWE. I don’t give a **** if AJ Styles wins a championship again. I’m not interested. I’m more interested in AJ going out in a manner that catapults Gunther to the next level.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.