R-Truth Reveals Fan-Pitched Idea Behind Iconic Royal Rumble Ladder Moment

WWE veteran R-Truth appeared on “Unlikely” with Adrian Hernandez to discuss various topics, including his favorite Royal Rumble moment.

Truth said, “It’s probably going to be the — that’s the top one, man [Bringing the ladder into the Rumble]. The one when I threw Big Show and Mark Henry over the top rope, too. They was hot. day. Oh man. And I love both of them dog. Me and Mark are like that. Me and show like that dog. Oh man, I love that moment just to get at them. I love that moment.”

On how a fan pitched giving him the idea for the ladder:

“Believe it or not, Adrian, was a fan’s idea and I pitched it to creative and they was — but it’s smart, bro. Hey, and I read them all and I take ideas like, you know what I’m like, if it’s a good one, it Yeah, I pitched it. Yeah, It was a fan. A fan gave me that idea.”

On who he’d want to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame if it’s not Road Dogg:

“Miz, Xavier Woods, or Kofi [Kingston]. Look, when it comes to Xavier, every time he’s at TNA and WWE, so little history with him. Me and Kofi got a little history. Of course you know me and Miz is history. Definitely Miz, man. Those three.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)