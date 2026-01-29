WWE EVOLVE Results – January 28, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Team WWE ID hyped themselves up in the parking lot. An official then came by to say that most of them aren’t booked and aren’t even allowed in the building, and they will be suspended if they do show up, leaving just Laynie Luck, Cappuccino Jones, and Sean Legacy.

– The Vanity Project lamented over Jackson Drake’s situation with Kam Hendrix, as the EVOLVE champion is stressed out.

– Team PC booked Sean Legacy versus Tate Wilder and added some stipulations: the loser has to clean the locker room and the winner can face Hendrix after he wins the EVOLVE Title next week. Harlem Lewis ran in after that, so he was then added into the match. Mid-match, weapons became legal for the contest.

– Harlem Lewis defeated Sean Legacy and Tate Wilder via pinfall on Legacy.

– PJ Vasa defeated Laynie Luck via pinfall.

– Team PC had Chuey Martinez read an anti-ID promo making fun of those talents.

– Brooks Jensen defeated Cappuccino Jones via pinfall. Jones had his right arm tied behind his back for the whole match.

– The 3-on-1 handicap match Hendrix booked Jackson Drake to be in against Jax Presley, Harley Riggins, and Keanu Carver turned into a 4-on-1 as he inserted himself into the match so he could get the pinfall on Drake.