WWE Hall Of Famer Wants Becky Lynch To Join Seth Rollins’ Faction

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics.

During the conversation, he expressed his desire for Becky Lynch, the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion and wife of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, to join her husband’s faction.

Ray said, “I love the idea of Becky and Seth as the bully power couple of the company. I’d love to see Becky peppered in with the new Dangerous Alliance. I wouldn’t mind seeing Becky out there. Send Becky out there with them one time. She’s just out there. Never acknowledge it. Never say a word about it.”

He continued, “Just have her standing next to her husband, but never acknowledge it. Let people be like, ‘What the f**k is going on. What is she doing out there?’ Let them speculate until they pass out from speculation,” said Ray. “People will be going ballistic trying to figure it out. And then people will be like, ‘Oh my god, is Becky gonna be with this alliance now?’ You don’t answer these questions.”

Ray added, “You never answer the question, and one day when they ask her, ‘Becky, what were you doing out there on that Monday night raw with Heyman and Seth and the other guys?’ She goes, ‘I was with my husband.’”

