WWE Higher-Up Shoots Down Recent WrestleMania 39 Claim Made By Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan has a reputation for telling tall tales, and while some of them may be true, the latest one has WWE officials scratching their heads.

Chris Van Vliet published an interview with Hulk Hogan earlier today. One of the claims made by Hogan was that his son Nick Hogan was being considered as a surrogate for him in a match at WrestleMania 39. Hogan explained that he pitched the idea because he can no longer take bumps due to back issues. Hogan stated that the discussions took place after Shane McMahon approached him about a match, and Hogan even suggested that Nick could turn heel.

According to a WWE source, Hogan’s story is false, and he was never considered for a WrestleMania match.

According to Fightful Select, “there has never been a serious conversation about [Nick] being involved in anything.” The source added, “Even when Hulk would mention him being involved in things, there just wasn’t an interest or a benefit to that.”