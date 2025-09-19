WWE In Talks For Major El Grande Americano Sponsorship Deal

WWE could be looking to expand the profile of one of its most unique characters with a significant outside partnership. According to WrestleVotes Radio, the company has held discussions with a major food and beverage brand about a promotional, sponsorship, and dual branding agreement centered around El Grande Americano.

“Sources indicate that WWE and a major food and beverage company have been in discussions about a promotional, sponsorship, and dual branding agreement tied to El Grande Americano,” the report stated. “While we can confirm that talks have taken place, there is currently no indication of when, or even if, a deal may be finalized. El Grande Americano, who’s been featured on TV regularly, could be in for a bigger role if this endorsement winds up happening.”

The masked luchador debuted in March 2025, billed as a 202-pound legend from the “Gulf of America.” He was introduced as part of Chad Gable’s “American Made” faction and has quickly become a fan-favorite thanks to his over-the-top presentation.

The character’s identity has been an ongoing running gag. Initially portrayed by Gable himself, an injury forced WWE to cycle in other stars under the mask, including Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne.

If the sponsorship deal goes through, El Grande Americano could see his role on WWE programming expand even further.