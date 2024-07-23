WWE Intercontinental Title Match Announced For SummerSlam: Cleveland

The rematch is set for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

During the July 22 episode of WWE Raw in Green Bay, WI., the opening match saw former WWE NXT World Champions Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov collide in a WWE Intercontinental Championship Eliminator bout.

Breakker would go on to win the bout via referee stoppage after hitting Dragunov with a spear as he leapt off the ring apron to the floor.

With the victory, it was officially announced that Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn II will take place at WWE SummerSlam 2024 on August 3 in Cleveland, OH.