WWE Interested In Signing Current NJPW STRONG Women’s Title-Holder

WWE is interested in a title-holder in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has expressed interest in the current NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia.

Giulia, 29, who first debuted for the Ice Ribbon promotion back in 2017 after training under Mio Shirai, is a member of current defending Artist of Stardom Champions Donna del Mondo.

She has worked in World Wonder Stardom, and had a match at the IMPACT & NJPW: Multiverse United 2 show earlier this year in Philadelphia, PA. She just defeated Hyan at last week’s New Japan Strong event in Las Vegas and worked for STARDOM earlier this week.

