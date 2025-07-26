WWE Launches Hulk Hogan Legacy Collection, Proceeds To Benefit His Family

In the wake of the heartbreaking loss of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea), WWE has announced the release of a brand-new merchandise line titled the “Hulk Hogan Legacy Collection” in tribute to the legendary Superstar. The collection is now officially available on WWEShop.com.

Hogan tragically passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest. In a show of solidarity and support, WWE confirmed that all net proceeds from this new collection will be donated directly to Hogan’s family.

The Legacy Collection features specially designed t-shirts and apparel celebrating the two most defining eras of Hogan’s illustrious career:

The iconic red and yellow “Hulkamania” era of the 1980s, representing Hogan’s rise as the ultimate superhero of wrestling, fueled by the mantra: “Say your prayers and eat your vitamins.”

The revolutionary black and white nWo era of the mid-1990s, where Hogan’s shocking heel turn helped launch WCW’s most dominant faction and change the course of wrestling history.

Each design pays homage to the larger-than-life persona that captivated fans across multiple generations and turned wrestling into a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

This release comes just one day after WWE’s emotional tribute on SmackDown, which featured a 10-bell salute, a moving video package, and appearances from legends and close friends including Jimmy Hart, Ted DiBiase, and Gerald Brisco.

Fans looking to celebrate the life and legacy of The Immortal One can do so while supporting his loved ones through this meaningful merchandise release.

