WWE Legend Pokes Fun At Vince McMahon’s New Mustache Look: “It’s Embarrassing”

Jake “The Snake” Roberts thinks Vince McMahon’s new mustache look is “the most embarrassing thing” he’s ever seen.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend poked fun at McMahon’s new look, and reflected on his match with Sting at the WCW Halloween Havoc 1992 pay-per-view during the latest episode of his “Snake Pit” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how Vince McMahon is like a cartoon character and his new mustache look: “I’ll tell you the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen. And that’s Vince’s mustache. The thing is brutal. And you know, he’s dyed his hair that dark black. He looks like some cartoon character.”

On his coal miner’s glove match with Sting at Halloween Havoc 1992: “Yeah you know, Sting and I were so fortunate to get the greatest f**king match of all. You know, the dreaded God fearing, ‘Oh, no.’ Which just sends chills through my body even as I speak.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.