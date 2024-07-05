WWE Legend Trish Stratus To Host Money In The Bank In Toronto On 7/6

Toronto will be getting some Stratusfaction this weekend.

On Friday, WWE announced that Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus will be hosting the Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event this Saturday.

Ahead of the big PLE at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, which is in the middle of a three-night stretch that includes SmackDown tonight and NXT Heatwave on Sunday, WWE has confirmed that Canada’s own Trish Stratus will host the big event on 7/6.

Join us here on 7/6 for live WWE Money In The Bank results.