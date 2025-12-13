WWE LFG To Introduce Two New Coaches For Season 3

WWE legends Natalya and Kevin Owens will be taking on mentor and coaching roles in the upcoming third season of WWE LFG, according to reports from Fightful Select and PWInsider.com (via Sports Illustrated). Filming for the third season began last week, and it is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. It has not been confirmed whether Natalya and Owens will be replacing existing coaches or joining the current team, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Kevin Owens has been absent from WWE TV due to a neck injury and currently does not have a timeline for his return. Conversely, Natalya recently debuted her Nattie Neidhart character in a vignette on RAW at the beginning of the month.

The first season of WWE LFG featured WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Booker T, and WWE veteran Mickie James as mentors and coaches, while Michelle McCool replaced James in the second season. Both seasons have aired on A&E.