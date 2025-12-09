WWE Library Not Expected To Leave YouTube Despite Peacock Expiration

Earlier this month, reports surfaced indicating that some of WWE’s library content is set to expire on December 31st. Subsequent reports suggested that the entire library would leave Peacock at the end of the year.

According to Fightful Select, while nothing is confirmed and WWE has not made any official announcements, sources believe that WWE will continue to distribute its content on YouTube. It was noted that this content is likely to be released on the Vault channels and that there may not be any significant changes; rather, more content could be added to those channels.

The report also mentioned that the library does not currently attract enough subscribers on its own to secure a lucrative rights deal. One source indicated that if WWE receives a good offer for the library, they may retain the right to operate under the current method.

WWE operates several Vault channels, including the WWE Vault and WCW Vault. The company has expressed satisfaction with the performance of these Vaults and likely enjoys a favorable agreement with Google, given their extensive presence on the platform.

It is not anticipated that the entire library will be released all at once, as the Vault is seen as a means to engage fans, and WWE has been pleased with the financial returns from this approach.