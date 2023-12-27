Live WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From New York City, NY 12/26/2023

WWE returns this evening to Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY for their annual Live Holiday Tour.

Advertised for tonight’s show is CM Punk vs. Dominick Mysterio. This will be Punk’s first WWE in nearly a decade. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match, are also advertised for the event.

Featured below are the complete up to the minute live results. Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.

Live Results:

The chants of “CM Punk” begin right after the National Anthem.

Byron Saxton is the ring announcer and announces the opening contest. It’s a Women’s Single Match.

* Becky Lynch Vs. Zoey Starks

Starks takes control as the chants of “Let’s Go Becky” come from the crowd. Becky makes a comeback and hits Starks for a suplex for a two-count. The comeback is short-lived as Starks hits a missile drop kick from the top rope.Starks hits a super kick for a two-count.

Lynch gets the disarm her submission that Starks reverses for a powerbomb for a near-fall. In the closing moments, Lynch hits her finisher off a reversal for a three-count.

Result: Becky Lynch defeats Zoey Stark via pinfall.

* Ludwig Kaiser Vs. Kofi Kingston

There is some back-and-forth action in the early going. Kaiser takes control with a drop kick to Kingston in the corner. Kaiser poses to the crowd and gets booed.

Kingston makes a comeback with the crowd chanting, “Kofi.” Kingston hits a beautiful cross body from the top rope on Kaiser for a two-count.

After a reversal into the ropes, Kingston hits trouble in paradise for the three-count to pick up the win.

Result: Kofi Kingston defeats Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) Vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Green and Niven take control of the match early. Carter has Green for the pinfall; however, Niven comes in with a splash to break up the pinfall. Carter rolls out of the way, causing Niven to splash on her teammate, Green.

In the match’s closing moments, Chance and Carter hit their finisher on Niven to pick up the win.

Result: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) defeat Chelsea Green & Piper Niven to retain their championships.

MVP comes down with Omos and drops a challenge, saying anyone who can defeat “The Nigerian Giant” will get the keys to his $15,000 Bentley.

R-Truth answers the challenge. He says The Judgement Day needs new furniture, and he had to get his childhood idol John Cena something for Christmas. MVP states if R-Truth can knock Omos off his feet, he will kiss his ass!

* Omos (w/MVP) Vs R-Truth

R-Truth did not knock Omos off his feet. Omos hits a massive double chokeslam to pick up the win in a squash match.

Result: Omos defeats R-Truth via pinfall.

*WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) Vs. Shayna Baszler Vs. Ivy Nyle

All the competitors had moments in the match. Nyla shows her strength and completes a double suplex on Ripley and Baszler from the corner turnbuckle. Ripley rolls up Baszler to pick up the three-count.

Result: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Shayna Baszler & Ivy Nyle to retain her championship.

Chants of “CM Punk” erupt from the crowd. Ring announcer Saxton said he will be here—time for the next match.

*Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damien Priest) (c) (w/JD McDonagh) Vs. Sami Zayn & Jey Uso

The crowd erupted when Sami Zayn came down, with an equally as loud eruption when Jey Uso came out!

Balor and Priest used the distraction of JD McDonagh to take control of the match. Sami makes a comeback on Balor and makes a tag to Uso as Balor tags Priest.

The crowd chants “Yeet” as Uso changes the match’s momentum. There were a few near-falls for Uso on Priest. Uso tags Zayn in.

He hits the helluva kick to Balor in the corner. He goes for the pinfall; however, Priest distracts the ref while McDonagh hits Zayn with the MITB briefcase. The ref counts to three.

Results: The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damien Priest) (c) defeat Sami Zayn & Jey Uso to retain championships.

The fists come up on the jumbo screen, and the crowd loses their mind; it’s CM Punk! The crowd is electric, chanting, “CM Punk!” Punk soaks it in and embraces the fans at ringside. Next, Dominick Mysterio with Rhea Ripley comes down to the loud boos from the crowd.

* CM Punk Vs. Dominick Mysterio

Both go for a tie-up. The crowd is loud, chanting, “CM Punk.” Both feed off the crowd and milk the reaction—Mysterio with boos and Punk with cheers.

CM Punk takes advantage early, causing Mysterio to leave the ring. The crowd chants, “You still got it!” Punk does push-ups in the ring, waiting for Mysterio.

Mysterio takes control now, mocking the crowd. Mysterio has a headlock as the crowd continues to chant, “CM Punk!”

The match makes its way to the outside with Mysterio chopping Punk. Mysterio, still in control, hits the triple suplex. He goes to the top rope but misses a splash. Both competitors are now going back-and-forth. Punk goes up to the top rope and hits the elbow drop, paying homage to Randy Savage.

Punk goes for the GTS, but Mysterio counters and sends Punk into the rope. Punk blocks it; however, Ripley comes on the ring apron. Off the distraction, Mysterio hits Punk back into the ropes for the 619 for a near-fall.

Punk finally hits the GTS on Mysterio to get the pinfall and win.

Results: CM Punk defeats Dominick Mysterio.

CM Punk grabs the mic and acknowledges the fans in MSG. He thanks them saying when he enters the Royal Rumble and wins, he’s not finishing his story, he’s just starting it!

After a brief intermission, on to the next match….

* Bronson Reed Vs. Ricochet

Reed ambushes Ricochet before the bell. The ref asks if Ricochet can go, and he says yes. The ref calls for the bell, but it’s been all Bronson Reed.

Reed and Ricochet are up on the turnbuckle battling it out. Reed falls, and Ricochet hits a shooting star press to pick up the win in a quick and surprising finish to the match!

Results: Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed via pinfall.

* Bull Rope Match: Cody Rhodes Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura enters first. Rhodes enters next, and everyone in the crowd is on their feet, cheering!

The match starts with both superstars tied to a rope with a cowbell. Cody takes early control as the match makes its way to the outside.

Back in the ring, Cody goes for the Cody Cutter, but Nakamura pulls the rope, sending Cody flying into the ring to take control.

The crowd chants “Cody” as Nakamura works the crowd. Both competitors are having moments going back and forth. Nakamura appears to be one step ahead of Cody. Nakamura has Cody in a choke, but Cody makes a comeback with a Cody Cutter for a near-fall.

Cody, back in control, hits Cross-Rhodes for a near fall. After some back-and-forth, Rhodes hits another Cross-Rhodes to pick up the win.

Results: Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura.

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Grudge Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) Vs. Drew McIntyre

The crowd chants Rollins song as McIntyre hits him from behind to start the match. McIntyre hits Rollins with the steel steps as the crowd chants, “We want tables!”

Rollins hits a comeback with a super kick and pedigree for a two-count. Rollins takes control of the match as it goes outside the ring. Rollins brings chairs into the ring. Both land chops on each other.

McIntyre accidentally hits the ref in the corner. Rollins rolls up McIntyre, but there is no ref to count. Rollins pushes the ref outside the ring.

A new ref emerges as McIntyre grabs a mic and trash-talks the crowd. Rollins elbows him and hits a curb stomp for a near-fall. Rollins listens to the crowd and brings a table back into the ring.

Both wrestlers grapple around the table before McIntyre hits a DDT. McIntyre goes for a claymore kick; however, Rollins catches him mid-air and powerbombs him onto the table. Rollins then hits the curb stomp for the three-count.

Results: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) defeats Drew McIntyre to retain his title.

Seth Rollins grabbed a mic and paid tribute to Brodie Lee & Bray Wyatt. He told the crowd he was not leaving until the crowd held up their camera lights to show those fireflies in honor of both of them! Everyone sang Rollins’ song while holding up their lights. Rollins’ said I love you to the crowd in a great way to close the show!