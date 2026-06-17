WWE Locks Up Danhausen’s ‘Human Monies’ Trademark

WWE has locked down another piece of Danhausen’s expanding character.

A new trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covers Danhausen’s “Human Monies” catchphrase, which has become closely tied to the eccentric star since he debuted on the main roster earlier this year.

The line has become a hallmark of Danhausen’s on-screen persona, with him routinely demanding “human monies” in exchange for lifting curses, adding to the offbeat character that’s quickly resonated with fans.

The filing falls under the Goods and Services classification and is meant to cover a range of merchandise. WWE also filed a related application in the same category covering apparel, including clothing, tops, jackets, and Halloween and masquerade costumes.

The USPTO filing made by WWE reads as follows:

IC 016: Posters; printed event and competition programs; photographs; postcards; trading cards; stickers; books and printed instructional and teaching manuals in the field of physical training, exercise, mixed martial arts and sports; decals and decorative decals for vehicle windows; bumper stickers; cardboard and paper hangtags; cardboard packaging; paper packaging; packaging, namely blister cards; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables; sticker albums; collectable photos; photo albums; framed pictures; labels, namely printed paper labels; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; temporary tattoo transfers; brochures, magazines and newspapers concerning sports; coloring books; children’s activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books concerning sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books; pens; pencils; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; paper party bags; stationery; indoor ornaments of paper.