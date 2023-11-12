WWE Main Roster Star Works This Weekend’s NXT Live Events

This past weekend, WWE hosted two NXT live events: one on Friday evening in Lakeland, Florida, and the other on Saturday evening in Orlando, Florida. Both shows featured an interesting name in action.

WWE RAW star Xia Li returned to her roots by appearing on the shows. Li signed with WWE in 2017 and participated in the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2018. A few months after working the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2019, Li made her NXT TV debut.

She and Boa participated in a vignette in November 2020 in which they were paired with an mysterious woman identified as Mei Ying (currently Wendy Choo). They ended their rivalry at the In Your House event featuring Mercedes Martinez prior to Li’s being drafted to SmackDown in October 2021, which severed her ties with Boa and Ying. Li was moved to the WWE RAW roster in the 2023 Draft.

Li was defeated by NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria at the NXT house show on Friday. However, she teamed up with Kiana James to defeat Karmen Petrovic and Valkyria on Saturday.

This occurs after she stated on Tuesday’s NXT that she wants the Women’s Title and confronted Valkyria.