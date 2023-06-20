WWE Makes Big Changes To Original Plans For This Week’s RAW

WWE Monday Night Raw was supposed to play out quite a bit different this week.

Wrestling insider Boozer Rasslin is reporting that original plans for Monday’s show at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. called for Tommaso Ciampa to return as the man answering the open challenge for Seth Rollins’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

According to the report, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque nixed this idea because he didn’t want Ciampa to lose in his first match back in over nine months.

There has also been a lot of talk regarding the reason WWE didn’t pull the trigger on having Johnny Gargano return in his hometown of Cleveland on Monday night. The current word making the rounds is that he won’t be back until after the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.