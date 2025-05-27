WWE May Have Spoiled AAA Mega Title Result Ahead Of Worlds Collide

During Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, an unexpected promotional graphic may have revealed more than the company intended — potentially spoiling the outcome of an upcoming AAA title match.

WWE officially announced that El Hijo del Vikingo will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable at the upcoming Worlds Collide pay-per-view, set for June 7th. The cross-promotional showdown immediately caught the attention of fans due to the high-flying style of Vikingo and Gable’s recent surge in popularity and in-ring momentum.

However, there’s one glaring issue: Vikingo is not currently the AAA Mega Champion.

🔥 JUST ANNOUNCED: EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO battles CHAD GABLE at #WorldsCollide! SATURDAY, JUNE 7th 3ET/12PT pic.twitter.com/Y7Ri7s420v — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2025

As of now, that title is held by Alberto El Patron, who is scheduled to defend the championship against Vikingo on May 31st. That bout is set to take place one week before Worlds Collide — meaning WWE may have unintentionally spoiled the result by advertising Vikingo as the defending champion for the upcoming inter-promotional clash.

The move has fueled speculation online that Vikingo is slated to reclaim the AAA Mega Title on May 31st, setting the stage for a featured title defense under the WWE umbrella just a week later. It also raises questions about the depth of collaboration between WWE and AAA, and whether the outcome of the title match has already been coordinated behind the scenes.

Vikingo previously held the AAA Mega Championship from 2021 to early 2024 and has become one of the most electrifying luchadores in the world. A renewed title reign heading into a WWE crossover event could be a major spotlight moment for the AAA standout.

As for Chad Gable, this marks yet another major opportunity for the Alpha Academy leader, who has been on a career resurgence — and a victory here could catapult him to international titleholder status.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on the AAA Mega Championship situation, coverage of the May 31st title match, and full build-up to Worlds Collide.