WWE Mentions AEW Star During The Elimination Chamber PLE

Michael Cole mentioned one of AEW’s top stars while discussing Randy Orton’s impressive milestone that cemented his place in history.

Drew McIntyre vs. Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match took place at Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, with the winner challenging World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre emerged victorious after outlasting the other competitors and eliminating Orton, whom Paul had taken out.

Cole noted that Orton broke Chris Jericho’s record of nine Elimination Chamber appearances.

Jericho competed in the first three Elimination Chamber Matches, but did not win until his sixth match in 2013, which featured a star-studded lineup that included Rey Mysterio, Undertaker, and CM Punk to win the World Championship. Orton won his first chamber match in his sixth match in 2014. Check it out below.